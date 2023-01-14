Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

