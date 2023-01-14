Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,862.50

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,862.50 ($22.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,913.50 ($23.31). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,907 ($23.23), with a volume of 2,031,190 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.37) to GBX 2,150 ($26.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.64) to GBX 1,990 ($24.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.19) to GBX 1,625 ($19.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.19).

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3,056.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,887.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,863.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.90), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,269.98). In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.93), for a total value of £121,752 ($148,333.33). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,269.98).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

