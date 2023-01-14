Compound Price Tops $53.25 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Compound has a total market cap of $386.98 million and $166.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.25 or 0.00256277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00104625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.77064552 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $31,083,959.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.