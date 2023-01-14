Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.16. Compugen shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 722,590 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Compugen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

