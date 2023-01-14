Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.16. Compugen shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 722,590 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Compugen Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Institutional Trading of Compugen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
