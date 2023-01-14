Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 642.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 265.72%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

