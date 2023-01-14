Constellation Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.93 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $115.93 million and approximately $674,764.37 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003168 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00422505 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.64 or 0.29842372 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00854891 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
