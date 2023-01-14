Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$487.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

In other news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,593,688.77. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500,700 shares of company stock worth $8,004,876.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

