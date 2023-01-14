Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

CRBG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $72,898,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $92,335,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

