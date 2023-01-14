Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 6.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

