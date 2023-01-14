Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $491.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $126,060.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

