CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.71. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 147.50 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.08 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.17.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
