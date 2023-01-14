Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,900 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.