Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.