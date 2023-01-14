Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $855,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

