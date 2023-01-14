Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $1.13 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IQLT opened at $34.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.