Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHG opened at $58.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

