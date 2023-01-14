Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 827.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.95 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

