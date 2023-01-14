Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after buying an additional 17,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $24,178,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,994,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 737,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM opened at $7.78 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

