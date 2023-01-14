Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,467 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,088,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

