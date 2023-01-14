Credit Suisse Group Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $109.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.