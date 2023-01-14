Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3826 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.23.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

