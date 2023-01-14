Creditcoin Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $119.06 million and $8.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013425 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
