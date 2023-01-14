Critical Comparison: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 25.06% 11.28% 1.05% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.29 $43.01 million $2.39 8.97 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

