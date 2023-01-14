Critical Contrast: Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) and The Competition

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) is one of 974 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bright Minds Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -133.76% -124.26% Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors -3,346.03% -180.33% -35.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -$11.72 million -0.83 Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors $1.83 billion $246.79 million -6.46

Bright Minds Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Minds Biosciences. Bright Minds Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Minds Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Minds Biosciences Competitors 3678 14195 40309 678 2.65

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.39%. Given Bright Minds Biosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Minds Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry. The company has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

