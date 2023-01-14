Critical Review: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) vs. Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $10.53 billion 0.72 $2.14 billion $9.60 3.26 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.04 10.34

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Woori Financial Group and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 20.33% 10.29% 0.64% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. The company also offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers trust management, trustee and custodian service, and repurchase instrument. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through a network of 768 branches and 4,296 ATMs. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

