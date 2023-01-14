Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 1458203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.11.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 251.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

