Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.17 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $61.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00081653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00060236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

