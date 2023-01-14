Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Crown Stock Up 1.2 %

CCK stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Crown by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,627,000 after acquiring an additional 684,077 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

