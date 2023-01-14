Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.86 million and $76,450.99 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00011391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com.
