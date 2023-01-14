Crypto.com Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71,798.57 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and approximately $71,798.57 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00011887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00427683 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.96 or 0.30208113 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00908159 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
