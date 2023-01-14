cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 4.4% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $6,107.94 or 0.29336975 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and $28,699.76 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00427394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,272.56 or 0.30187708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00863920 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.