CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

