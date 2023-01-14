CyberDragon Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $523,363.86 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $523,363.86 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

