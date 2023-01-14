D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lessened by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 4.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

