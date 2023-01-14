Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Financial Analysis

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Compass Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.06 $1.47 billion N/A N/A Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.27 $1.43 billion N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Summary

Compass Group beats Daikin Industries,Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

