Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $41.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

