Dana (NYSE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.39

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $17.72. Dana shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 972,867 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

