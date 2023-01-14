Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $98.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.