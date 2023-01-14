DataHighway Price Reaches $2.65 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00012704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and $177,776.45 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00426733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.34 or 0.30141014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00871280 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,018,989 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.66816761 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $237,111.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.