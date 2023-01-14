Dawn Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.39 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00427848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.60 or 0.30219715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00882842 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

