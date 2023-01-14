Decentraland Price Up 73.5% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $978.18 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 73.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00423588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,236.79 or 0.29918884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00872564 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

