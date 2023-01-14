Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.36 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00040184 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $577,573.04 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

