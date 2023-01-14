Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,185,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $439.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

