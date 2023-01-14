Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0743 on Major Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $74.30 million and $1.39 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06277913 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $945,499.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

