Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-20% yr/yr to $58.2-60.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.05 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

