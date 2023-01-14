DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $13,794.73 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00424622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,259.69 or 0.29991888 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00891465 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

