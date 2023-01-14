Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $82.73 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dent has a market cap of $82.73 million and $12.56 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

