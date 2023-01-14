Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WUXAY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

