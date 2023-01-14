Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $95.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.59.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $133.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.