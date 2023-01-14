Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 397 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

